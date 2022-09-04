CORBIN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Christian Appalachian Project has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims over the last several weeks, and their efforts aren’t close to coming to an end. The need for new clothes, toilet paper and other basic needs are still there.

Appliances, furniture, bedding and sheets are needed for people moving into new homes. As the recovery process continues, the group’s manager says they are looking for a special kind of volunteer.

“We need skilled leaders. We’re at capacity for the number of unskilled volunteers we can take,” explains Becky Neuenschwander, Groups Manager for the project. “We need people that are skilled in trades- construction, home repair. That’s our most critical need.”

Since July 29, over 13,000 volunteer hours have been completed through the Christian Appalachian Project.