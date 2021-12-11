WATCH: Arial drone footage over wreckage in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the areas that was hit the hardest in Friday night’s series of storms was Mayfield, Kentucky.

We obtained drone footage of the wreckage in the area, showing large amount of debris and flattened buildings.

If interested in donating to help Kentucky communities in need, you can do so online at Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. GoFundMe has also set up a fundraising hub in result of the disaster.

The drone footage was provided by Evansville Arial, and can watched below.