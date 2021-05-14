Kentucky to move to end all capacity limits on June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced all capacity restrictions will be lifted on June 11. The announcement comes one day after Beshear lifted the state’s face mask mandate, in line with the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance announced Thursday.

Gov. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the commonwealth to safely and sustainably ease restrictions. With about 1.9 million Kentuckians vaccinated, the Governor said everyone who is eligible should be able to get a dose of a safe and effective vaccine ahead of June 11.

Also on June 11, Beshear says the state will also eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable. Click here to read the updated facial covering requirements.

Even before all capacity restrictions are lifted June 11, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes. In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. On May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity. In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity.