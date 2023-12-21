HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a Team Kentucky update on December 21.
The governor is expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements as well as the state’s response to natural disasters.
by: Seth Austin
