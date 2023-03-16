Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference where he announced an executive order stating that starting next year, Kentuckians…
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference where he announced an executive order stating that starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.. The governor is expected to discuss economic development and provide an update on the state’s response to natural disasters.