KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday to announce a plan to spend $212.7 million over the next six months to help rebuild communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began on July 26.

“Since the beginning of this natural disaster, I’ve been speaking with legislative leaders about the need for this special session. These conversations have been productive, because when it comes to helping Kentuckians during their time of need, our work isn’t bipartisan, it’s nonpartisan,” Gov. Beshear said. “To the people of Eastern Kentucky: Today, we are once again showing you that we are with you and we’re going to be with you as long as it takes to rebuild.”

The governor said the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) plan is similar to the aid provided to help western Kentucky rebuild following last December’s tornadoes. The plan includes the following:

$200 million from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund – the state’s $2.7 billion rainy day fund – to EKSAFE $115 million of the $200 million will be provided to the Department of Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management to provide financial support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and nonprofit or public utility service providers located in areas named in the Presidential Deceleration of a Major Disaster. $45 million to be provided to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highways budget for the state matching funds to pay for bridge and road repairs and replacement. $40 million will be provided to the Department of Education for financial assistance to school districts to support repairs of school building facilities, additional transportation costs for displaced students and wrap-around services for schoolchildren and their families recovering from the impact of the storms and flooding.

Nearly $12.7 million in fiscal year 2022-2023 from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is earmarked for EKSAFE. These funds will go toward water and sewer infrastructure projects, the building of replacement school facilities and housing sites not previously used, but now designed to mitigate the risk of future flooding.

The legislation will also provide the commissioner of education flexibility to waive up to 15 student attendance days through January 20, 2023 due to the flooding. Under the bill’s provisions, a school district may temporarily assign students to remote instruction due to uninhabitable school buildings. Up to 20 days of remote instruction may be permitted with safeguards.