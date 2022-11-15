KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Tuesday, allowing some Kentuckians with severe medical conditions to use medical cannabis for treatment.

In the executive order, the governor outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, including, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning January 1, 2023. The following conditions must be met:

Cannabis mus be bought in the United States of America in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated, Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt.

The amount a person can purchase and possess at any time must not exceed 8 ounces.

Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider that shows the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions listed on the executive order.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Gov. Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

The governor stated he will work with lawmakers this upcoming session to push for full legalization of medical cannabis to further provide relief and fuel job growth and support Kentucky’s farmers.

The governor also announced the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8. Delta 8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky, nor under federal law and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky,

You can read the full executive order online for a complete list of conditions that must be met.