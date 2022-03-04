(STACKER) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kentucky are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Kentucky in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Maryland

– Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076

— #27 most common destination from Maryland

#39. Louisiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Louisiana in 2019: 171

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Kentucky in 2019: 668

— #29 most common destination from Louisiana

#38. Nebraska

– Moved from Kentucky to Nebraska in 2019: 182

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Kentucky in 2019: 341

— #28 most common destination from Nebraska

#37. Idaho

– Moved from Kentucky to Idaho in 2019: 183

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Kentucky in 2019: 0

— #47 most common destination from Idaho

#36. Utah

– Moved from Kentucky to Utah in 2019: 194

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Kentucky in 2019: 1,746

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

#35. Nevada

– Moved from Kentucky to Nevada in 2019: 211

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Kentucky in 2019: 645

— #35 most common destination from Nevada

#34. Oregon

– Moved from Kentucky to Oregon in 2019: 219

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Kentucky in 2019: 255

— #42 most common destination from Oregon

#33. Maine

– Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893

— #6 most common destination from Maine

#32. Arkansas

– Moved from Kentucky to Arkansas in 2019: 265

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Kentucky in 2019: 521

— #22 most common destination from Arkansas

#31. Iowa

– Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573

— #15 most common destination from Iowa

#30. New Hampshire

– Moved from Kentucky to New Hampshire in 2019: 376

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Kentucky in 2019: 0

— #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

#29. Arizona

– Moved from Kentucky to Arizona in 2019: 383

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Kentucky in 2019: 990

— #33 most common destination from Arizona

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Kentucky to Minnesota in 2019: 445

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Kentucky in 2019: 310

— #40 most common destination from Minnesota

#27. Mississippi

– Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246

— #30 most common destination from Mississippi

#26. Hawaii

– Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804

— #21 most common destination from Hawaii

#25. Oklahoma

– Moved from Kentucky to Oklahoma in 2019: 537

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kentucky in 2019: 378

— #33 most common destination from Oklahoma

#24. New Jersey

– Moved from Kentucky to New Jersey in 2019: 537

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Kentucky in 2019: 509

— #35 (tie) most common destination from New Jersey

#23. Massachusetts

– Moved from Kentucky to Massachusetts in 2019: 621

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Kentucky in 2019: 301

— #38 most common destination from Massachusetts

#22. Washington

– Moved from Kentucky to Washington in 2019: 953

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Kentucky in 2019: 2,232

— #23 most common destination from Washington

#21. Alaska

– Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855

— #22 most common destination from Alaska

#20. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235

— #22 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#19. Kansas

– Moved from Kentucky to Kansas in 2019: 1,297

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Kentucky in 2019: 565

— #29 most common destination from Kansas

#18. Colorado

– Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177

— #38 most common destination from Colorado

#17. Wisconsin

– Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088

— #13 most common destination from Wisconsin

#16. Alabama

– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— #6 most common destination from Alabama

#15. West Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983

— #10 most common destination from West Virginia

#14. New York

– Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693

— #27 most common destination from New York

#13. Michigan

– Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825

— #14 most common destination from Michigan

#12. Missouri

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— #23 most common destination from Missouri

#11. California

– Moved from Kentucky to California in 2019: 2,606

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Kentucky in 2019: 3,410

— #38 most common destination from California

#10. Georgia

– Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740

— #17 most common destination from Georgia

#9. Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170

— #18 most common destination from Virginia

#8. Illinois

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— #18 most common destination from Illinois

#7. South Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040

— #22 most common destination from South Carolina

#6. North Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

— 4.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

— #22 most common destination from North Carolina

#5. Texas

– Moved from Kentucky to Texas in 2019: 6,239

— 6.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Kentucky in 2019: 2,878

— #38 most common destination from Texas

#4. Florida

– Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545

— 10.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139

— #22 most common destination from Florida

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— 11.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

#2. Indiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— 12.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— #4 most common destination from Indiana

#1. Ohio

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— 17.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— #2 most common destination from Ohio

