HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Another lawsuit filed by woman asking for the right to an abortion – this time in Kentucky.

The woman, who is 8-weeks pregnant and identified in the complaint only as “Jane Doe,” says she is suing because “she has decided that the best course of action for herself and her family is to terminate the pregnancy.”

According to the complaint, she doesn’t want to divulge her name so as to keep her “medical information and healthcare decisions private.”

Planned Parenthood and ACLU lawyers will be holding a 2pm press call to discuss the case, which it filed against the Kentucky AG and other state officials.

