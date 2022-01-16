Woman indicted on murder charge in death of infant son

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — Police say a western Kentucky woman has been charged with murder in the death of her infant son.

News outlets cited a statement from Kentucky State Police in reporting that a Trigg County grand jury handed down an indictment Friday for 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis.

Police said the charge came after detectives presented a medical examiner’s report to the panel showing the 5-month-old boy died Oct. 25 of acute methamphetamine intoxication. They did not say how the baby ingested the drug. Curtis was being held at the Christian County jail.

Online records do not list an attorney.

