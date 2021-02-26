Zip code loophole allowed Kentucky vaccines to go to Ohio residents

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – As vaccine production and testing ramps up, Governor Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State needs more doses.

Recently, nearly 1,000 Ohio residents have been vaccinated in Covington, KY. They were able to sign up for appointments because of their zip code.

The loophole has been fixed and Ohio state residents can no longer sign up for vaccinations in Kentucky. Beshear is asking the federal government to reimburse Kentucky for the vaccines that went to people in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Owensboro Health’s Muhlenberg County campus is now administering shots to those who are eligible.

Governor Beshear also announced vaccines will be available at Walmart stores in Daviess and Union Counties.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)