LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Louisville Zoo has announced the passing of Helen, a 64-year-old female western lowland gorilla.

Officials say Helen was affectionately called the “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world, and she long impressed zoo fans with her big personality and longevity. Officials say Helen had been on quality of life watch and was in natural age decline for several months. She had to be euthanized on October 14.

A spokesperson for Louisville Zoo says the typical median life expectancy for a female zoo gorilla is about 39 years. Helen’s longevity is only matched by Fatou, a gorilla at Zoo Berlin that is 65 years old. The title “Grand Dame” was bestowed on Helen because of her senior status and for her honored role as a mother of three, a grandmother of 17, a great-grandmother of 21, a great-great-grandmother of 8, and finally, a great-great-great-grandmother of one. Two of her progeny, Bengati (great-grandchild) and Kindi (great-great-grandchild) reside at the Louisville Zoo.

“Letting go of a special gorilla like Helen is very hard, but it is often the last, best thing we can do for our animals,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Helen’s exceptional longevity is not only a testament to her personal constitution, but also to the outstanding care provided by her keeper team and the animal health care staff over these past 20 years. Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades. I know our friends and members will share in her loss and miss her greatly.”

Officials say Helen came to Louisville Zoo in 2002 from Lincoln Park Zoo. Because she was wild born in Cameroon, her birth year was estimated as 1958, and her birthday was celebrated every January.