OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A lot of drivers are paying attention to the price of gas as they fill up. Meanwhile, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are planning for a future with more electric vehicles on the road.

They’re working on a statewide plan to build up its infrastructure.

State transportation officials are working to improve the infrastructure for electric vehicles, which include more of charging stations into place.

“There’s all kinds of car manufacturers that are coming out with electrics now,” said Brandon Hughes of Evansville.

Some electric vehicle drivers say they don’t have too many problems charging up while on the road.

“The only places I’ve had to wait any at all was Nashville, just about 10 minutes to get into a charge spot, but they’re usually not crowded either,” said Jana Seal of Loogootee, Ind., who owns a Tesla.

Kentucky Transportation officials are working on the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan, part of a national plan to provide accessible charging for all EV drivers by the year 20-30. They updated GRADD officials on their plans Tuesday. Kentucky’s plan currently involves having all state interstates and parkways as key corridors, and placing charging stations about fifty miles apart along those roads.

“These are public stations, they are for the public good, and they can charge you. You’ll pay for the electricity you are getting, but you can’t make a profit off things like concessions,” said Tom Lovett of Green River Area Development District.

Kentucky transportation officials say they’re figuring out ways to best contract for infrastructure upgrades. More than $80 million will be available to Kentucky through the next five fiscal years. Some lawmakers question why government is involved in setting up charging stations, some drivers say the growing need is the reason.

“I can see them taking up a good percentage of vehicles on the road, so the more charging stations, the better off it is for travelers,” Hughes said.

Kentucky Transportation officials say they will have their plan ready by August 1.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2022)