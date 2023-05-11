HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The state of Kentucky is well known for many things, but according to one survey, it might add music festivals to that list.

AirportParkingReservations.com has looked at many factors that played into the ranking of the states. The number of festivals, crime rates, average rainfall per year, and average temperature were some of the factors in the ranking.

Kentucky placed fifth in the ranking. The average cost of Airbnb and hotels in the state was one of the driving factors in Kentucky being ranked so highly.

On the flip side, Illinois ranks 46th because of its high crime rate and a sizeable amount of rainfall. Indiana ranks mid-pack in the rankings.

You can find the full results at the link bellow.

Ultimate US Festival Guide: Which are the Best States? (airportparkingreservations.com)