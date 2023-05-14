HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Democratic Party is mourning the loss of Kentucky representative Lamin Swann after a medical emergency.

Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement.

“Like most Kentuckians, Lamin knew hardships, but his spirit always reflected a belief anything worth dreaming was possible. With countless examples of hard work, perseverance and his overwhelming capacity to love and respect everyone, he showed us how to overcome. That was his character and those were the values he carried into the legislative chamber as a state representative. For nearly two decades, I was blessed to call Swann my brother. This is a heartbreaking moment and monumental loss for his family, his loved ones, his community, his colleagues, for our party, for me and for Kentucky. We send our love, strength and prayers to his mother Pamela, the rest of his family and those blessed to know and love Lamin. May God welcome this great and faithful servant with open arms.”

Swann was 45.