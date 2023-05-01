HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After six years as principal of the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD), Toyah Robey announced on April 28 she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

“With much reflection and prayer, I have made the decision to shift my time to be with my family that includes my wonderful husband, two amazing daughters and five grandchildren,” Robey wrote in a letter to students, staff and community. “I feel incredibly blessed and humbled to have been the principal of KSD and have worked hard to honor the efforts of those that came before me and those I serve daily to continue the KSD’s rich history and important work of Deaf education.”

Robey added she is proud of the team, adding, “It is with great pride that we have completed many beautification and safety projects on campus that include campus lighting, fencing, cameras, planted trees and flowers and purchased equipment to effectively enhance the beauty of our grounds, added a handicap accessible playground and have many more projects to come.”

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass thanked her for her service. As commissioner, Glass serves as superintendent of KSD.

“(Toyah) has been a steady influence on KSD,” he said. “I appreciate the service and leadership that Toyah has provided to the school, and I wish her well in this next phase of her life.”

The search for the next principal of KSD began on April 28. Glass said he and KDE will incorporate student, staff, family and community voices throughout this process so we can make critical and informed decisions as we proceed with our search.

KDE will send out a community survey by May 4 and hold two forums to gain feedback on the qualities and characteristics the KSD community would like to see in the next principal.

The forums that are scheduled are: