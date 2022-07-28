DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Starting next school year, all schools in Kentucky will have school resource officers. A house bill passed earlier this year that requires districts to have at least one resource officer at every school.

Daviess County Public School Superintendent Matt Robbins says they’re still working on getting them in all their school buildings. He tells us they’re still working on covering the cost of adding more officers.

“We know that’s probably somewhere $700,000 to $800,000 added cost for us to do it,” said Robbins. “We know that the general assembly is interested in it, and I’m sure they’ll look to find the funding to help us make that happen.”

State law also allows school districts to create their own police departments if they haven’t already.