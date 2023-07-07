HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- While many across the tri-state are recovering from the recent storms, Kentucky residents who lost food due to power outages are getting an opportunity to replace lost items.

Leaders with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services says that people who threw out food purchased with SNAP benefits have until July 26 to request replacement benefits.

To request replacement benefits, recipients just need to give the Department for Community Based Services a call and have their case number ready.