FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – On Friday, a sports betting law moved closer to reality, passing the Kentucky House. Representative Adam Koenig has been a big proponent of legalizing sports betting in the Commonwealth.

“I believe, Mr. Speaker, that the people of Kentucky deserve the opportunity to do something they enjoy with the protection and regulations of their governments,” Rep. Koenig said at the legislative sessions.

The bill would allow much more than just high profile sports gambling like football and basketball. It would allow racetracks to partner with one interactive sports betting provider for on-site and mobile betting. Bettors could put money on several sports, including cricket, stock car racing, boxing, darts, soccer, table tennis, and more. Daily fantasy and online poker would also be supported in Kentucky.

Republican Representative Jonathan Dixon told Eyewitness News, “Being a border community to a state that allows sports wagering, our people are simply driving across the bridge and placing their bets. Which means that tax revenue is collected in Indiana, not Kentucky and used to pave their roads and educate their children.”

Which Tri-Staters have confirmed.

“Yeah I go across the bridge,” said Mark Haridman of Henderson. “Yeah I go to French Lick, into Indiana to Evansville, Bally’s.”

The bill regulates a 9.75 percent tax rate for remote bets and 14.25 percent in-person. Representative Koenig estimates from $2 billion already wagered illegally in the state, the commonwealth could benefit from the profit.

“Given how many states have overdone their projections, exceeded their projections, I think 22 and a half million is probably a minimum,” Rep. Koenig added.

Sports betting has been unsuccessful previously at the Capitol in Frankfort. But this year, the the bill has been passed on to the Senate. The legislative session ends on April 15th.