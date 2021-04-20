Kentucky State Fair coming back to the commonwealth

KENTUCKY. (WEHT)- The 2021 Kentucky State Fair will be held as schedule amid the pandemic.

The State Fair is set to begin August 19 until August 29.

According to the courier journal, State Fair Committee members voted to recommend Exposition Center staffers base plans for the 2021 fair around a normal fair with loser restrictions.

State officials say as it gets closer to fair time they will be able to know if it will be safe enough to open back up fully for the general public.

(This story was originally published April 20, 2021)