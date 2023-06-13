HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) have charged a Muhlenberg County man related to child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested Timothy Floyd Nannie, 48, on June 8 as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

Authorities say the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began an investigation after discovering Nannie supposedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, and the equipment used was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Authorities say Nannie is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old. Officials say these charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison

Authorities state Nannie is currently housed in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.