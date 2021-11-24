Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash

PRINCETON, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a fatal 3-vehicle collision south of Princeton on Tuesday evening. It’s been revealed that Landon Pace, 18, of Dawson Springs and Michael Lipson, 31, of Princeton were involved in the crash that killed passenger Logan McKnight, 18, of Dawson Springs.

Pace apparently entered KY-91 at the intersection with KY-672 in his vehicle just ahead of Lipson, who struck the passenger side of Pace’s vehicle, causing both to slide into a parking lot. A third, parked vehicle was also struck.

Both drivers were carried to Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, while McKnight was life flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. McKnight later died from his injuries. A second passenger from Pace’s vehicle was life flighted to another Nashville hospital and is undergoing treatment. Kentucky State Police are still investigating the scene of the crash.