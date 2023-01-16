DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is looking for an inmate who troopers say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center.

Troopers tell Eyewitness News 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped the jail around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon wearing a tan jacket with the words “Webster County Jail,” blue jeans, and white shoes.

According to the Webster County Jail website, Harper was booked in August and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and contempt of court.

Troopers do not have a direction in which Harper is traveling.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes, and gray hair.

Harper is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harris and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.