HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police have released on update regarding a fatal collision in Henderson involving a semi Friday morning.

According to officials, preliminary investigation reveals Jacquece L. Rutledge, 43, of Indianapolis was traveling west on Green Street in a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer when the investigation determined Rutledge had a green light and proceeded through the intersection where Deborah F. Shearer, 66, of Henderson was walking and entered into Rutledge’s path.

Officials state it appeared Rutledge was unaware of striking Shearer, and Shearer was pronounced dead on-scene by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office. Officials also state Rutledge was not injured, and no charges are expected at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.