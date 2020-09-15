Kentucky State Police warn of two new scams hitting the area

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police in Hopkins County are warning residents of a new phone scam that is active in the area.

The first scam comes from someone claiming to be from AT&T in an attempt to get the resident to send $1,000 via Ebay cards as a means to lower their monthly bill.

The second scam is the same premise except the caller claims they are from Amazon. They are requesting Google Play cards.

KSP reminds residents to never share their Social Security Number or personal information online or over the phone.

They add legitimate businesses will never ask to be paid in any sort of gift card.

To report a possible scam, please call 888-432-9257 or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov.

