HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. announced the promotion of two high ranking officials.

KSP states Major Jeremy S. Hamm to Lieutenant Colonel of the Office of Administrative Services Division and Captain Emily Horton to Major of the Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE).

Commissioner Burnett, Jr. says both have a wealth of knowledge in their respective areas of expertise.

“I’m excited to have Lt. Col. Hamm and Major Horton join our command staff team,” he said. “They are highly respected individuals with exceptional skill sets that will impact the Kentucky State Police for years to come.”

KSP says Lt. Col. Hamm will oversee the Professional and Operational Support Troops, comprising the Recruitment Branch, Public Affairs Branch, Health and Wellness Branch, Supply Branch, Properties Management Branch and Budget Branch. KSP also says Hamm is a 20-year veteran of the agency, serving as Post 7 Richmond Commander, Financial and Grants Management Branch Commander and most recently, Major and Chief Information Officer for the Technical Services Division.

Hamm says he is honored to be selected for this leadership role and looks forward to moving the agency forward.

“I am excited about the opportunity to move the Kentucky State Police forward,” Hamm said. “My goal is to continue with innovative initiatives to maintain our role as a premier law enforcement agency in the country.”

Officials also state Major Horton will oversee the CVE Division, including the West, Central and East CVE Regions, Program Support Branch, Driver Testing Branch and CDL Testing Branch.

Officials say Horton has served KSP in many roles, including officer and sergeant in the CVE Central Region and lieutenant and captain in the Driver Testing Branch in 15 years at the agency.

Horton says she is grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new leadership role.

“I am both humbled and honored to be promoted to such an elite position in a premier law enforcement agency like the Kentucky State Police,” she said.