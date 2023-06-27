This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Politicians from both sides of the aisle have come together to secure funding for high speed internet across rural Kentucky.

Lawmakers including Democrat Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell worked together to secure more than $1 billion in funding for broadband internet access for the state. This marks the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the state’s history.

The funding comes from allocations of the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the ‘Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’ (IIJA) of 2021.

“In today’s digital age, it’s essential that Kentucky’s communities, from rural towns to urban centers, have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. Today’s federal funding will deploy internet infrastructure to communities across the Commonwealth that need it most, bringing new opportunity to millions of Kentuckians.” said Senator McConnell.