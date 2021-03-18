Kentucky to unveil new unemployment website

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear’s office says it’s their goal to make the Kentucky unemployment insurance website more user-friendly, especially for those who aren’t internet savvy.

General Counsel Amy Cubbage said, “It will help you get through the claims process a little bit easier and with few mistakes. There is a button to file a new claim, to request payment, to manage account to review payment history. Hopefully more accessible information for you.”

Many Kentucky residents say they haven’t been able to get through via email.

“I had been emailing them almost every day, and then I read in the paper last week that over 400,000 of the emails that people had been sending them were archived, they weren’t even reading,” said Sam Green of Owensboro.

With frustrations mounting like that of Green’s, Governor Beshear’s office hopes that the new website will put some of the tensions at ease.

“Anybody who hasn’t gotten help, who needs it is rightful in thinking everything’s a mess. If it doesn’t serve you in your time of need, as quickly as you need, listen I get it. We’re going to keep working as fast and as hard as we can, until we help everybody,” said Governor Beshear.

The new website is set to launch tomorrow.

