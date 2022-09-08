FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Nine months after the devastating December 10 tornadoes, disaster recovery is still ongoing. Those affected by the tornadoes have received $95.7 million in approved federal assistance.

While Community Planning Capacity Building teams are still actively engaged in Western Kentucky, the survivors are receiving a helping hand to recover and rebuild. The federal assistance is made up of the following: FEMA Individual and Public Assistance, Direct Temporary Housing, and U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA Individual

More than $15.8 million was approved for the following 16 counties under FEMA’s Individual and Households Program: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

This includes $11.5 million which was approved for Housing Assistance and $4.4 million for Other Needs Assistance to held replace essential household items and other critical disaster-related needs.

FEMA Public Assistance

Communities were able to get help with the costs of repair, rebuilding and emergency work under the Public Assistance program. This included reimbursements for debris removal, damaged road and infrastructure. This also includes the 30 day, 100% federal reimbursement approved by President Biden for emergency work.

The program currently has 692 ongoing projects, providing more than $20.6 million including:

93 debris removals

254 emergency protective measures

294 permanent work

51 management costs

Direct Temporary Housing

Six designated counties including, Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren, have families in temporary housing. There have been 12 families who have moved into permanent house and 80 families currently still in FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Program.

U.S. Small Business Administration

Nearly $59.4 million has been given out in the form of 647 disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. This includes more than 585 home loans adding up to $50.2 million and $9.2 million in 62 business loans.

Long Term Recovery Needs

The counties of Mayfield, Graves and Fulton have been identified as needing long-term recovery help by Interagency Recovery Coordination officials. They have held five economic workshops, two in-person and three virtual to help small businesses. They have also held two disaster housing recovery fairs with over 25 service providers to assist survivors with getting back on their feet.

More information about Kentucky’s disaster recovery can be found here.