EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve the safety of Owensboro Highway at Daviess County High School.

Three plans were presented that would reconstruct Ky-1456 from KY-54 to Hayden Road. Denetra Henderson, the Chief District Engineer, talked about the changes.

“So Thruston-Dermont has been a topic of conversation for several years now by that committee because there is so much traffic on the route that are using to access retail businesses on KY 54. The group felt that the widening of Thruston- Dermont would be necessary to keep accommodating that additional traffic.”

Critics of the project say that the potential construction is unnecessary, and there are no statistics that support the project.

The Highway Department will meet in April to review the projects further.