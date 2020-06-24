Kentucky Wesleyan College employee tests positive for COVID-19

Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT)– A Kentucky Wesleyan College employee has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The employee’s last reported contact on campus was on June 22, 2020.

KWC reports that the individual was physically distanced, wearing a mask, thus no further testing or quarantining of campus faculty, staff or students is recommended by public health officials.

Kentucky Wesleyan is working with health officials and following up with anyone have may have been potentially exposed through close contract with the individual.

KWC unveiled their fall semester plan on yesterday. Classes will begin August 17. Labor Day and Fall Break will be canceled; class will be held during both times.

A reminder that if any member of the KWC community begins to experience symptoms (fever, cough (may be a dry cough), and/or shortness of breath), they should immediately contact the following:

Students – VP of Student Affairs, Rebecca McQueen-Ruark-(270) 852-3285; rmcqueen@kwc.edu

Faculty – VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Paula Dehn-(270) 852-3117; pdehn@kwc.edu

Staff – Director of Human Resources, Linda Keller-(270) 852-3110; lkeller@kwc.edu

Please visit the KWC COVID-19 site (www.kwc.edu/coronavirus) for further information

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)