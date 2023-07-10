HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Kentucky Wesleyan College has earned a reward from Best-In-Class Colleges, a website that ranks various types of colleges based on different criteria.

“Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges with Diverse Fields” was a field in which KWC placed very well.

Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of KWC, talked about the College being included in such a ranking.

“We are proud and humbled to be recognized as one of the best baccalaureate colleges in the United States. The ability to offer our students a high-caliber education requires not only the work and insight of every person on campus but that of the surrounding community as well. The Owensboro, Ky., area offers a dynamic yet nurturing atmosphere that enhances what we accomplish on campus with our students.”

Best-In-Class-Colleges states that the colleges included rank in the top third of their respective regions and the rankings are determined based on objective metrics that go over aspects such as admissions standards, student body, student happiness, graduation rates, and manageable student debt.