HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Wesleyan College will host their eighth annual trunk or treat event on Tuesday, October 31.

The event, sponsored by the Student Activities Programming Board, will be held on the Front Lawn of the college from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Student organizations, fraternities, sororities, athletic teams and campus offices and programs will decorate trunks and candy will be available for kids, with the public invited to attend the trick or treat event in a safe environment.

The rain location for the event will be at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center, located at 3300 Frederica St. and parking is available in the Scherm Road parking lot, the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences parking lot and the Foster Field parking lot.