Kentucky’s high court reviews case testing executive powers

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky’s highest court has heard clashing views on the scope of a governor’s executive powers. The Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging new laws aimed at limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court hearing came a day before all coronavirus-related capacity limits on Kentucky businesses are being lifted. But the high court’s ruling will have far-reaching implications for future governors confronted by long-running public emergencies.

Beshear filed the lawsuit challenging the laws. A Franklin Circuit judge temporarily blocked them, setting up the showdown in the Supreme Court.