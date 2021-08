(WEHT)– Kentucky’s revenue is surging during the first month of the new fiscal year. State Budget Director John Hicks says the general fund receipts for July totaled $981.5 million. It’s up 8.4% from this time last year.

State officials credit sales and business taxes for the major revenue increase. The general fund pays for most state services, including education, health care and public safety.

Road Fund revenues for July totaled $137.9 million. This is up slightly from July 2020.