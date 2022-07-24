EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man accused of kidnapping a child in Evansville earlier this month has been charged with child molesting.

Court records show Willie Henderson, Jr. was charged with child molesting on July 21. Henderson was already in jail on a kidnapping charge.

Bond for the child molesting charge was set at $20,000 cash.

Henderson was charged with kidnapping earlier this month after police said he took a 7-year-old boy from his home on July 2.

Police said they were able to get surveillance video that showed Henderson with the child on his motorcycle. Officers said they found the two about 4 hours after the child went missing.

It is not clear if Henderson’s child molesting charge is related to the kidnapping case.

Henderson is also a registered sex offender.