HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Public Schools Summer Kindergarten Readiness Camp will kick off today July 25 and continue until July 27. Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day with free breakfast and lunch provided for each child. The camp is designed to help students who will be attending kindergarten for the first time at any OPS elementary school beginning in the fall.

Campers will learn school-related skills, such as following directions and literacy and math concepts, all while practicing important social-emotional skills, like collaborating with others, waiting turns, and adjusting to new surroundings. These skills and activities will help better prepare children for the transition into kindergarten this fall.

Camps will be located at each OPS elementary school, meaning that campers will be able to participate in K Readiness Camp at the elementary school where they will be attending kindergarten this fall.