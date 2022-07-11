NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh is having a shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for local nonprofit organizations. The drive will take place from July 11 – August 29 with Funds2Orgs ending the fundraiser by issuing a check for the shoes collected.

Funds2Orgs will redistribute the donated shoes through their network of micro-enterprise partners. They will work with micro-entrepreneurs to create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries with little economic opportunity and employment. The proceeds will help feed, clothe and house their families. A budding entrepreneur in Haiti was able to send her son to law school when she earned enough.

The funds will be based on the total weight of the pairs of the gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Since 2018, the Kiwanis Club has raised over $8,000. You can find the list of organizations that benefited from the funds here.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Ruth Hahn. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for local needs but at the same time we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The drop-off locations for the shoes are:

Newburgh German American Banks (Both locations)

Newburgh Donut Bank

Epworth United Methodist Church (Epworth entrance)

Hahn asks the public to donating gently worn, used and new shoes to give them and the people who will wear them a second chance and make a difference around the world. For pickup, contact Ruth Hahn by email or at (812)-573-9113.