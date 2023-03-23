HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Knox County Indiana Coroner Karen Donovan was arrested Wednesday night.

Indiana State Detectives say they first began investigating Donovan in April of last year after they received information of misconduct. On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Troopers executed a search warrant at Donovan’s Vincennes residence, where they reportedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl in her possession.

Donovan was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. She was booked on charges of Official Misconduct, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. She has since been released on bond.