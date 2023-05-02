HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)— Big changes are coming to the Komen More Than Pink Walk.

The biggest local fundraiser of the year for the Breast Cancer Foundation will be at Bosse Field on Sunday afternoon.

Since the Evansville Race for the Cure became the More Than Pink Walk, the event has been held at Eastland Mall on Sunday mornings.

The More Than Pink Walk raises funds for research and local programs that support breast cancer survivors.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, October 1, at Bosse Field at 2:30 p.m.

To register, you can use the link below.

Susan G. Komen® – 2023 Komen Evansville MORE THAN PINK Walk (info-komen.org)