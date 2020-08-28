Korn Ferry Tour Championship deals with remnants of Hurricane Laura

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — With their eyes on the ball and on the skies during the second full day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship series, weather is playing an impact. The remnants of what was Hurricane Laura have made their way to the Tri-State.

The PGA enlists an on site meteorologist to keep everyone safe when the storms begin to blow in.

“We are out here basically providing weather support for the PGA tour staff and any of the staff who are on site and advising them on potential rainfall and what the winds will be like for course set up,” said sports meteorologist Kyle Schanus. “Of course lightning is the biggest threat to PGA tour events and we are trying to get out ahead of it and give them as much lead time as possible.”

The course was evacuated on Thursday due to weather and put on a 2 and half hour delay.

Tournament Director Laureen Cates says they are ready and prepared should the weather turn severe.

“Our tournament staff go out in large golf carts, 6-8 passenger carts, and pick up walking scorers and spotters and any of our volunteers on the course as well,” Cates said. “Yesterday we had to evacuate and it was only half the field, but we did it in about 6 minutes.”

Even in light of some rainfall – officials say it hasn’t stopped what the championship is all about.

“It has definitely been a different feel out here without spectators on site and we are use to opening our gates welcoming our legion of fans who come from around from around the Tri-State and really the region, so it has been really different this week but we are committed to putting on a wonderful competition so the PGA Pros come away from here and go Evansville, Indiana puts on a wonderful event.”

At the end of play Thursday, Dawie Van Der Welt and Wes Roach led the field at 64 (-8). Greyson Rigg and Seth Reeves are a stroke behind at 65 (-7).

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL POSTS: