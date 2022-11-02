LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville, but the McLean County Coroner at this time does believe the body to be Elza Kolle, 28, of Evansville.

Kolle went missing on October 30 at 11:30 p.m. after her car crashed into the US431 Green River bridge. Kentucky State Police Troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services have been actively searching the Green River since.

Officials ask anyone with helpful information to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at (270)-826-332 or their local police agency.