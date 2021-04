CLEATON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police tell Eyewitness News the FBI is investigating after a possible was explosive was found in Cleaton.

KSP got the call around 3:15 p.m. and responded to the 1000 block of Bevier Road. The FBI was still on scene at 8 p.m., according to KSP.

KSP was unable to confirm if an explosive, or if anything, was found.

Eyewitness News has reached out the FBI in Louisville.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)