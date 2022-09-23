DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.

KSP says while they are still investigating the incident, the preliminary investigation reveals the shooting involved a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. Reports say deputies responded to a call about a man breaking into homes with a hammer in the 9000 block of US 60 west in Owensboro.

When they arrived on the scene, Deputy Alex Cooms,31, of Owensboro, says he observed a woman and juvenile frantically running from a house. The woman reportedly said they had escaped after being assaulted by a man with a hammer inside their house.

Police reports say Cooms went inside the house where the suspect identified as Gregory Embry, 39, of Owensboro, attempted to hit the deputy with the hammer. According to the authorities, Cooms shot the suspect and was unharmed. KSP says Embry was taken to a hospital in Owensboro where he is considered to be in critical condition.

Police say criminal charges are still pending while KSP continues its investigation.