DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.

Reports say Austin Landrum, 19, of Rockport was driving eastbound in a 2000 Ford Explorer when he lost control and went off the road into a ditch, overturning. Police say the passenger in the Explorer, Levi Ruggles, 18, of Bremen, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

According to the authorities, when the car crashed, there was a fire in the car that caused substantial property damage to the immediate and surrounding areas near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.

KSP say Trooper Trevor High is leading the investigation and reconstruction. Those who assisted on the scene were, Post 2 Madisonville Troopers, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Muhlenberg County Coroner, Muhlenberg County Emergency Management, Beechmont, Bremen, Central City, Drakesboro, Dunmor, Graham, Greenville, Nelson Creek, Rochester, Sacramento, Wendell H. Ford fire departments, and Muhlenberg County Emergency Services (EMS).