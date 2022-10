MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.

Troopers say there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

Reports say the call was reported around 9 a.m. KSP has not indicated whether the fire was an accident or foul play.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available