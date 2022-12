KENTUCKY (WEHT) – For ‘Wanted Wednesday’, the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.

Officials say Warfield, 62, is wanted for failing to comply with the Sex Offender Registry. He is 5’6 with blue eyes.

If you have any information on Warfield’s whereabouts, KSP asks you call the Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort at (502)-227-2221.