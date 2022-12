KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police are looking for a man by the name of Aurelio L. Mendoza.

Authorities say Mendoza, 28, is wanted for Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Abuse. He is 5’6 with brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, officials ask you contact the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville at (270)-676-3313.