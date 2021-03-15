KSP: Muhlenberg Co. mans leads officers on chase through three counties

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police arrest a Muhlenberg County man on Monday after a chase that spanned across three counties.

KSP says a trooper saw a pickup truck pulling a small trailer commit a traffic violation in Central City. The trooper stopped the vehicle which was driven by Andrew Toll, 33, of Bremen. The trooper says Toll refused to get out of the truck before taking off.

The purusit entered into McLean County where Toll struck a McClean County deputy’s vehicle. Deputies were able to deflate the tires to slow the pursuit.

KSP says the chase continued into Daviess County where Toll stopped and was taken into custody.

He’s charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest. Toll was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)