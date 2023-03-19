LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police said one person died after a two-vehicle collision on the 431 Green River Bridge in Livermore.
Troopers said the crash happened on March 16.
According to KSP, Blake Hamilton of Utica was driving a pickup truck with two anhydrous tanks in-tow.
Troopers said one of the tanks became unhooked and hit a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James A. Heifner of Owensboro.
Heifner was flown to a hospital and later died.
Hamilton was not hurt.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.